Addison Rae is manifesting the life she wants.

The TikTok star, 20, joined Hailey Bieber on an episode of the OBB Pictures-produced YouTube series “Who’s In My Bathroom”.

Having recently split from on-again/off-again boyfriend Bryce Hall, Rae expressed her hopes for love.

“I do love love. I’m a hopeless romantic, so I hopefully will be married, yeah…Hopefully I’ll be married like next year,” she said, explaining that one of the reasons their relationship fell apart was because “so many people’s eyes were on us out of nowhere.”

Having that newfound stardom has also made Rae re-think her privacy, adding that before she “never really made it a point to share, you know, details about anything.”

“It was hard to adjust to the thought of people being interested in that, or like seeing it and reacting to it more than usual, people being concerned about your relationship stuff,” she continued.

As for what she has learned for her next relationship–“I learned from it is just keep your circle small, and keep your fights private, keep you know, intimate things private, and respect each other.”