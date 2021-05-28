Summer is right around the corner, so let the “AGT” promos begin!

With the new season of “America’s Got Talent” slated to debut next week, NBC shared a sneak peek at the new season.

The new video features the audition of vocal trio 1aChord as they perform a cover of Coldplay’s “Fix You”.

Accompanied by one member playing piano, the song starts off similarly to the way Chris Martin and the band perform it, but then veers off into gospel territory as the three take it to church with their impressive soaring harmonies.

The judges love it, with all four — even Simon Cowell — leaping to their feet for a standing ovation, while the singers are brought to tears by the enthusiastic audience response.

If this audition is any indication, fans are in for an emotional season premiere when “America’s Got Talent” kicks off its new season on Tuesday, June 1.