Shooting has begun on Lifetime‘s latest saga in their Prince Harry and Meghan Markle films.

Members of the cast were spotted filming “Harry and Meghan: Escaping The Palace” in Vancouver this week. Jordan Dean (Harry) was wearing a grey suit just like the one worn for the Oprah interview. In another picture, Dean wore a cameo green jacket with a blue button-up, while Sydney Morton (Meghan) donned a powder blue coat.

The stars take over from Parisa Fitz-Henry and Murray Fraser from 2018’s “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance”, and Tiffany Smith and Charlie Field from 2019’s “Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal.”

Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton. Photo: The Image Direct

Jordan Dean. Photo: The Image Direct

“Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace” will explore “what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie.”

Jordan Whalen will return as Prince William, Laura Mitchell as Kate Middleton, Steve Coulter as Prince Charles and Maggie Sullivan as Queen Elizabeth II.

The movie will premiere on Lifetime Canada in the fall.