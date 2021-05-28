Adrian Grenier is opening up on his decision to leave the bright lights of Hollywood behind in favour of a new life in Austin, Texas.

The “Entourage” star decided to switch to a slower pace of living after realizing that Los Angeles no longer matched his values.

RELATED: Adrian Grenier Talks Penis Size, Britney Spears On ‘Watch What Happens Live’

“Certainly, there’s lots of shiny memories that I crave, but I’ve done too much work not to recognize that I’m here for something bigger than going to nightclubs,” said Grenier in a new interview with Austin Life Magazine.

“I bought a place in Austin five years ago and a year ago I decided to move here permanently,” he explained. “I had friends here, I ran a business here, and liked the pace. Austin is cosmopolitan without being snooty; it’s earthy. People are smart and successful but they don’t flaunt it. There is nothing to prove, people accept you and it felt good right away.”

Revealing how his connection with nature inspired his decision, the 44-year-old star continued, “I have been doing environmental work for the last 20 years, I’ve started organizations and run non-profits, all designed to tell people to live more in line with nature – and yet, I wasn’t living that way. In many ways, I reached the apex of that promise – if you work hard, you become famous, then you make a lot of money… but it was lackluster at the top.”

RELATED: Adrian Grenier Joins List Of Celebs Campaigning To #SaveThe21

On leaving his Hollywood lifestyle behind Grenier said, “It was a f**k load of fun, and amazing while it lasted. I’m not disparaging that stage of my development when I could go deep into my total abject debauchery,” he said. “But look at nature! Nature will tell you things eventually have to come down to earth, and I found myself in a stage of my life where I had to change.”

He went on, “I had to deal with the personal things I’d been avoiding,” he added. “I started to shed some of the things I’d accumulated, I Marie Kondo’d my life and embraced letting go.”

Grenier now plans to “create a wildlife sanctuary” and have “llamas or alpacas, maybe some goats – not for a livestock operation but to keep the grass down.”

RELATED: Adrian Grenier Plunges Into His Freezing Cold Pool In The Nude

He added, “I don’t miss anything about that world. Listen, if you go on Instagram long enough, you’re going to find some FOMO somewhere, but everyone is just pretending they’re living their best life. Ultimately, I know that I am, so I don’t even tell anybody about it.”