Mark Wahlberg is back in action.

He stars alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor in the adrenaline-filled Paramount+ film “Infinite”.

From Russian roulette to car chases through buildings, Wahlberg’s character, Evan McCauley, has lived through it all thanks to reincarnation.

The film is based on D. Eric Maikranz’s 2009 novel The Reincarnationist Papers.

The official synopsis reads, “For Evan McCauley, skills he has never learned and memories of places he has never visited haunt his daily life. Self-medicated and on the brink of a mental breakdown, Evan is sought by a secret group that call themselves ‘Infinites’, revealing to him that his memories may be real—but they are from multiple past lives. The Infinites bring Evan into their extraordinary world, where a gifted few are given the ability to be reborn with their memories and knowledge accumulated over centuries. With critical secrets buried in his past, Evan must work with the Infinites to unlock the answers in his memories in a race against time to save humanity from one of their own (Chiwetel Ejiofor) who seeks to end all life to stop what he views as the cursed, endless cycle of reincarnation.”

The movie also stars Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Liz Carr, Toby Jones and Dylan O’Brien.

“Infinite” was originally going to be released in theatres, but it will now go straight to streaming on Paramount+ on June 10.