Matthew Perry is “excited” about moving forward with his life, according to a former “Friends” colleague.

Executive producer Kevin Bright gave a positive update on Perry’s health after reconnecting with the actor during the classic sitcom’s HBO Max reunion special.

“I talked to him. It was great seeing him again,” said the director in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“And what people say is what people say. I don’t have any to say about that, except it was great to see him,” he continued. “And I think he’s very funny on the show. But yes, I think he’s OK. He seems stronger and better since the last time I saw him, and excited about going forward.”

Perry joined Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox for “Friends: The Reunion” that was released on Thursday, May 27.

The “17 Again” star struggled with drug and alcohol abuse while filming the beloved series.

He checked into a 28-day rehabilitation program in 1997 for an addiction to Vicodin and returned to rehab in 2001.

Perry has battled addiction and depression in the past, admitting in a 2016 interview with BBC Radio 2 that he couldn’t even remember some of the seasons of “Friends” he was in.

“I was a little out of it at the time,” he confessed.