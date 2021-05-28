Alice Lee is ready to make a splash this summer with the release of her new music video.

The “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” star is ready to party poolside with her single “Body”.

Her vid features her TV co-stars, John Clarence Stewart and Kapil Talwalkar, “Glee”‘s Samantha Ware, “The Real Bros of Simi Valley”‘s Christian A. Pierce and “GLOW”‘s Shakira Barrera, who doubled as choreographer.

“Everyone who’s starring in it, they’re all my friends, and we all just had a blast,” Lee told Entertainment Weekly. “Everyone on ‘Zoey”s, they know I do music and they’re so supportive but John and Kap were on board as soon as I mentioned it. I would send them songs I’ve written while we were shooting ‘Zoey”s and they were just like, ‘This is sick.’ I just knew that I wanted their energy there, they were so down and open and easygoing. They learned the choreo too!”

Lee wrote “Body” last summer during the height of the pandemic.

“The music video is an ode to all of us during the pandemic because we all were stuck at home and not actually able to see anyone,” Lee said. “Now that everything’s opening up and people are getting vaccinated, I just feel like it’s such a good time for a fun summer song where you can actually have some kind of a pool party with actual people and connect with them.”