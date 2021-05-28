Stephen and Ayesha Curry are blissing out on vacation.
The couple hit the beach for a little get away, documenting the stunning views on Instagram.
Ayesha shared a number of photos to her Instagram page, showing off the strawberry margaritas, the glistening pool and her adorable swimsuits.
“Bliss feat. 🍓 margaritas,” the cookbook author captioned her first series of photos.
In a second post, Ayesha sipped tequila.
“89’ drinking 42. 😜” she wrote.
After spending a few days lounging at the pool, Ayesha and her basketball pro husband hit a hiking trail.
“Adventure Bae,” she captioned the post.
Ayesha and Stephen have been married since 2011 and share three children: Riley, 8, Canon, 5, and Ryan, 2.