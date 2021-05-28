Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Stephen and Ayesha Curry are blissing out on vacation.

The couple hit the beach for a little get away, documenting the stunning views on Instagram.

Ayesha shared a number of photos to her Instagram page, showing off the strawberry margaritas, the glistening pool and her adorable swimsuits.

“Bliss feat. 🍓 margaritas,” the cookbook author captioned her first series of photos.

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Celebrates Mother’s Day With Help From Ayesha Curry

In a second post, Ayesha sipped tequila.

“89’ drinking 42. 😜” she wrote.

RELATED: Ayesha Curry Shares Adorable Blooper From Video Family Recorded For Steph Curry

After spending a few days lounging at the pool, Ayesha and her basketball pro husband hit a hiking trail.

“Adventure Bae,” she captioned the post.

Ayesha and Stephen have been married since 2011 and share three children: Riley, 8, Canon, 5, and Ryan, 2.