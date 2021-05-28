“A long time ago…” Meghan Markle was letting loose during a “Suits” table read.

This week, one of her former co-stars Rick Hoffman (Louis Litt) shared a repost of a black and white photo of himself, Patrick J. Adams and Meghan at a table read.

“A long time ago..in a galaxy far far away….” Hoffman captioned the photo.

Meghan rose to fame on the legal drama which she first joined in 2011. She continued to star on “Suits” until her final season aired in 2018, when she left the show due to her relationship with Prince Harry.

Meghan has kept in contact with some of her co-stars, including close friend Abigail Spencer and Adams who recently defended the Duchess of Sussex over bullying claims, calling them “obscene.”