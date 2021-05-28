Jennifer Lopez has reportedly been getting “comfort” from ex-husband Marc Anthony following her split from Alex Rodriguez.

The former flames were spotted enjoying coffee together in Miami this week, according to People.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are Cuddling Up At Amazing $19-Million Miami Mansion

A source told the outlet that the pair met at the W Hotel in South Beach.

“A lot of hotel guests recognized her and she was super nice and upbeat with anyone who approached,” said the insider. “They ordered coffee.”

A source previously told People that Anthony had “been comforting” the “Let’s Get Loud” singer after her split from Rodriguez in April.

RELATED: Alex Rodriguez Says Rumours He ‘Reached Out’ To Madison LeCroy After Jennifer Lopez Split Are ‘False’

“Jennifer is doing well. She is still filming in the Dominican Republic. The kids have visited her and they make her the happiest,” they said at the time. “Jennifer and Marc Anthony have a great relationship. Having Marc around while she has had to work abroad has been very comforting for Jennifer.”

Lopez and Rodriguez share 13-year-old twins Max and Emme. The pair were married from 2004 – 2014.

RELATED: Diddy Posts Throwback Photo From Relationship With Jennifer Lopez

The news comes after Lopez was also spotted hanging out around the city with another old flame.

The 50-year-old superstar and actor Ben Affleck have been staying together at an amazing $19 million Miami mansion.