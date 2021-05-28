Click to share this via email

Mariah Carey is showing off her love of “Friends”.

The icon posted a picture on Friday of her Rachel inspired hairstyle made famous by Jennifer Aniston.

“#FBF A sad attempt at the Rachel hairdo 😂,” Carey captioned the photo.

The Rachel OG clearly didn’t think it was a “sad attempt” as Aniston herself responded.

“LOVE IT 🔥,” she said.

Kerry Washington also agreed, adding, “Nailed it!!!!”

The “Scandal” star has previously shared her own throwback photo of her attempting the Rachel hairdo.

Carey’s photo comes just as HBO Max released the much anticipated “Friends: The Reunion” special where Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer reunited.

“Friends: The Reunion” is airing now on HBO Max.