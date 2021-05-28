Click to share this via email

Run-DMC’s Rev Run is cruising to greatness on TikTok.

A clip of the rapper giving an impromptu performance at a traffic light has quickly gone viral on the video sharing platform.

A TikTok user named @Yolo_whit_Cheese was stopped in traffic when he got an unexpected surprise courtesy of the music icon.

A video of the hilarious moment sees Rev Run rapping the lyrics to Run-DMC’s “It’s Tricky”, before the light changes to green and he speeds away.

“Just bumped into #revRUN #RunDMC,” wrote @Yolo_whit_Cheese, aka Steven Dimitrio, posting the clip on his TikTok account.

Rev Run later re-shared the video on his own Instagram page.

“Lol. Made his day. Lol. Made my DAY,” wrote the 56-year-old artist.