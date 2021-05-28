Mary J. Blige is inducted to The Apollo walk of fame at The Apollo Theater.

Mary J. Blige was honoured by the Apollo Theater on Friday.

The icon was inducted into their Walk of Fame, joining past inductees like Aretha Franklin, Patti Labelle, Ella Fitzgerald and Smokey Robinson.

Apollo producer Kamilah Forbes said, “Miss Blige is more than the queen of hip-hop soul, she is a multi-talented artist who has paved the way for many of the artists we see today.”

The “Family Affair” singer stunned with long blonde hair and a green and black zebra print jumpsuit.

“None of this is possible without the fans, so thank you to all the fans,” Blige said during the event. “My very first time performing here at the at the Apollo I was not on stage as myself, I was on stage singing background for Jeff Redd and from there on it was all history, Mary J. Blige history.”

Mary J. Blige slayed in a green and black zebra print jumpsuit as she was inducted into the Apollo Theatre’s Walk of Fame in New York. — Photo: Shahar Azran/WireImage/Getty

Blige first appeared on stage during “Showtime at the Apollo” in 1992, reappearing on the series in 1995 and 2001. She returned to the theater in 2002 for a sold out concert of her own.

Blige got her Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2018.

The Apollo Theater is still closed for shows due to the pandemic but will return in January.