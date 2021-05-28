Carole Baskin is paws-itive that she won’t be starring in “Tiger King” season 2.

The Big Cat Rescue owner has revealed how she turned down an offer to participate in the second season of the hit Netflix show.

“I told them to lose my number,” Baskin told Page Six. “Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me.”

The first season of the show explored rumours that Baskin had murdered her first husband, Don Lewis, and fed his body to her tigers.

The 59-year-old denies the allegations.

“The first three months [after ‘Tiger King’ aired] my phone rang incessantly with people screaming obscenities. After that it slowed down,” she shared. “I didn’t take it personally.. it really affected my husband [Howard Baskin] and daughter. If someone said something about someone you love, you would want to protect them.”

Baskin continued, “Once they tell the media, ‘She killed her husband and fed him to the tigers,’ it worked for these animal abusers to say these things publicly, but it’s not true and all you have to do is look into it and know it’s not true.”

Sharing her views on how the pandemic impacted the show’s huge ratings, she added, “‘Tiger King’ came out when lockdown happened, you had Joe Exotic saying ‘Carole Baskin was responsible for everything wrong.’ People needed someone to blame. It was a perfect storm. Had it aired right now, it would have been a different experience.

“It was still cleverly edited and had things that weren’t true, but I don’t think there would have been a global vitriol and outpouring because people were so scared at the time.”