Someone isn’t getting a marmalade sandwich.

“Paddington 2” has lost its perfect Rotten Tomatoes rating after some cranky person decided to give it a negative review, dropping the score of 245 reviews to 99 per cent.

The review came from Eddie Harrison in 2017 but it was just added to the site. Harrison ranked it at 2 out of 5, writing, “This is not my Paddington Bear, but a sinister, malevolent imposter who should be shot into space, or nuked from space at the first opportunity. Over-confident, snide and sullen, this manky-looking bear bears little relation to the classic character, and viewers should be warned; this ain’t yo mamma’s Paddington bear, and it won’t be yours either. Maybe if you’ve never seen the tv show and don’t know any better, this’ll work, but long-term Paddington fans will find this too much to bear.”

This now means “Leave No Trace” is at No. 1 with 100 per cent of 238 ratings.

Dan Levy was just one of many to express their concern over the ratings drop.

“The rage I feel,” he tweeted.

