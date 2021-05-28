Click to share this via email

Ed Sheeran is opening up about his baby girl for the first time.

The “Thinking Out Loud” singer welcomed Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran with wife Cherry Seaborn back in August 2020.

Sheeran made some adorable comments about their new addition while speaking on BBC Radio 1 ahead of Radio 1′s Big Weekend.

“I definitely spent hours and hours in front of the mirror pretending to be essentially what I am now. Practice makes perfect,” he said.

Revealing how Lyra isn’t always impressed by his performances he continued, “Now I’ll sing [my new songs] to my daughter, who’s not my biggest fan. She just cries!”

However, there are a few songs that Lyra approves of.

“‘Shape of You'”, he added. “The marimba sound is good, but she doesn’t like anything loud or anything belt-y.”

Sheeran shared a rare Instagram message to announce Lyra’s birth.

Posting a pic of a tiny pair of socks and a blanket, he wrote, “Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you… Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.”

Sheeran and Seaborn tied the knot in 2018, but are known to keep their relationship private.