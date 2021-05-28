Cameron Boyce is being remembered on what would have been an important milestone in his young life.

On May 28, the actor’s loved ones celebrated his 22nd birthday.

Dove Cameron was among those who paid tribute to the late star on social media.

“In times like these, mundane even, i’m 17 again and you are 14 and we have just met. we will pass each other on our way to our respective sets in the morning, each morning, and we’ll share a mischievous twinkle about everything that lies ahead of us. i still have years to love you more than i would then, we still have years,” wrote the actress, who starred with Boyce in “The Descendants”.

Cameron added, “I’ll never understand and my head aches most days so i try to lay down the burden of making sense of it. but i hold your body in mine forever, everywhere i go, i hold you, i carry you lovingly, willingly. i am lucky for this. we are all better for it.”

Boyce sadly passed away in July 2019 after suffering a seizure in his sleep. The Disney star was being treated for epilepsy at the time.

Boyce’s father, Victor Boyce, also shared an emotional tribute on Instagram.

“This is the way I will always remember him. So happy, so full of love for his family and friends. I miss him more than words can describe and I dream about him often,” he said.