“Jeopardy!” has a new champion of champions.

On Friday, substitute teacher Sam Kavanaugh won $250,000 after 10 days of competition. Wine tasting consultant Jennifer Quail came in second with $100,000 and reference librarian Veronica Vichit-Vadakan in third with $50,000.

It’s the last day of the finals! Veronica, Jennifer, and Sam share their thoughts from the stage. #TournamentOfChampions pic.twitter.com/McylvFYbhM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) May 28, 2021

The show will match Kavanaugh’s prize with a donation to Hope of the Valley Trebek Center for the Homeless in honour of the late Alex Trebek.

Trebek died in November of pancreatic cancer.

“The show’s generosity continues to reflect Alex’s desire to assist underrepresented communities,” his wife Jean Trebek said.

Switching guest hosts, Buzzy Cohen hosted the tournament, but “Big Bang Theory” alum Mayim Bialik will kick off her turn as host on Monday when the regular season returns.