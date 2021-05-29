Kate Middleton has been vaxxed.

On Saturday, the Kensington Royal Twitter account shared a photo of the Duchess of Cambridge receiving her first COVID-19 vaccination shot.

According to the caption, she received the shot at London’s Science Museum.

RELATED: Prince William, Kate Middleton Host Special Drive-In Screening Of Disney’s ‘Cruella’ For National Health Service Staffers In Scotland

“I’m hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout,” she wrote, adding, “thank you for everything you are doing.”

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who also received his vaccine shot at the Science Museum, retweeted: “In the last fortnight more than half of all people in their 30s have been vaccinated.”

He added: “Delighted HRH The Duchess of Cambridge was able to get her jab at the Science Museum.”

RELATED: Prince William Receives First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Duchess Kate’s vaccination comes just over a week after her husband received his, and Prince William likewise shared a photo on social medial.