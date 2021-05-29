Martin Bashir’s controversial 1995 interview with Princess Diana for BBC’s “Panorama” will be a big part of the upcoming fifth season of “The Crown,” according to a report from The Telegraph.

Bashir has been back in the news after an investigation determined he obtained the interview through “devious and dishonest” means; Bashir has admitted to forging documents, but has rejected the narrative set forth by Princes William and Harry, stating in an interview that the notion he was “singularly responsible” for Diana’s rift with the royal family “is unreasonable and unfair.”

Citing “a source close to the show,” The Telegraph reports that the new season of “The Crown” will feature two episodes focused on Bashir’s “grooming” of Diana and his “deceitful” interview, depicting Bashir’s “dishonest” behaviour and “how Diana was taken in by his lies.”

According to the source, series creator Peter Morgan has already completed writing the next season, and the “scripts are already out there” for both the fifth and sixth seasons.

“It has all been written. Peter works very closely with the historical research team who spent weeks poring over the ‘Panorama’ stuff,” said the source.

“This was a year ago,” the source added. “The team were doing the most incredible research and they’ve got it all in there: the buildup to the interview, how Bashir effectively groomed Diana, the interview itself, and the aftermath are all factored in over more than one episode.”

The fifth season will reportedly focus on the years leading up to Diana’s 1997 death, and will include the numerous blows to the royals that took place in 1992, the year the Queen famously dubbed her “annus horribilis.”

The sixth and final season will examine the aftermath of Diana’s death, and will

“conclude around the time of the Queen’s Golden Jubilee in 2002.”

The fifth season of “The Crown” is expected to air sometime in 2022, with the sixth to arrive the following year.

ET Canada has reached out to Netflix for comment.