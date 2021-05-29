A few years back, model Tyson Beckford and Kim Kardashian got into a Twitter feud, and he’s revealing there were nearly physical ramifications for their war of words.

Back in 2018, Beckford commented on a photo of Kardashian, implying her famous figure is the result of plastic surgery. “She is not real, doctor f**ked up on her right hip,” he said.

“Sis we all know why you don’t care for it,” Kardashian responded, with Kardashian accused of homophobia for implying Beckford is gay (he isn’t).

In an appearance on Sharon Carpenter’s IGTV series “Let’s Go Live”, Beckford revealed that Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, took some measures when they both happened to be in attendance at Ralph Lauren’s 50th anniversary party.

“I was standing in the middle of Oprah Winfrey and Hillary Clinton,” Beckford told Carpenter. “He [Kanye] was on the other side of the table, and when I tried to make eye contact with him, he wouldn’t look at me.”

However, West was well aware of his presence. Beckford alleged that when he went to the restroom, West sent one of his security guards in after him, but Beckford would have none of it.

“I suggest you get out of this bathroom before I wipe you all over the wall,” Beckford says he told the man.

“I’m like, ‘You did not want no smoke,” Beckford added. “I had on my tuxedo. I would have undone my tie and got into it if you wanted to, but you didn’t. I think you didn’t realize how big I was.”

However, Beckford said he isn’t one to hold a grudge, particularly now that the couple is divorcing.

“They’re going through some hard times right now,” he explained. “My whole energy is positive.”