Bill Maher is weighing in on the recent spate of celebrities who are mulling over entering politics, including Caitlyn Jenner running for governor of California, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson considering a presidential bid and Matthew McConaughey potentially vying to become governor of Texas.

Calling the phenomenon “a nightmare we can’t seem to shake,” Maher discussed their claims that “they have what it takes” to run the country. “And they do: malignant narcissism,” he quipped.

The last four years of the Trump administration, Maher explained, “was a warning, not an inspiration. You were supposed to see that and think, ‘I guess high-level government jobs should go to people who’ve trained for it, and know what they’re doing.”

Maher proceeded to detail the insanity of placing Caitlyn Jenner in charge of the fifth-largest economy in the world, “based on her qualifications of being a background character in a reality show not about her.”

Then he moved on to Randy Quaid, who recently insisted he was “seriously considering” running for the state’s governor as well, describing the actor as being best known for playing Cousin Eddie in the “Vacation” movies “and for rooting through your recycling in real life.”

Maher asked, “When did governing become the safety school for when the guest spots on ‘Chicago Fire’ dry up?”

Governing, Maher explained, takes skill and nuance and experience.

“I’m sure The Rock is a good guy, and a bright guy — and that is not enough. And frankly, the fact that he thinks he can step into the single hardest job in the world with no preparation tells me one thing for sure about his judgement: it’s terrible,” said Maher.

“If you need further proof, Kanye West thought he could do it,” he added.

“Let me put it bluntly to you and all these other would-be showbiz candidates,” Maher said, paraphrasing Al Franken’s Stuart Smalley character from “Saturday Night Live”.

“You’re not good enough, you’re not smart enough, and doggone it, it completely doesn’t matter that people like you,” he continued.

“They like you now because you’re an entertainer and thus largely uncontroversial. Governing is opposite. If you think you can unite the country, you’re delusional,” he concluded. “A space alien attack couldn’t unite this country. The aliens would say, ‘Take us to your leader,’ and 70 per cent of Republicans would drive them to Mar-a-Lago.”