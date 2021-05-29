Jay-Z has been changed by fatherhood.

On Friday, reported People, the rap icon appeared on the season opener of LeBron James’ HBO series “The Shop: Uninterrupted” and discussed the impact that daughter Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Sir and Rumi, who’ll be 4 next month, have had on his life.

“It’s amazing. It’s a very grounding thing,” he said, noting a new life skill he developed thanks to the birth of his oldest child with wife Beyoncé.

“I didn’t learn how to swim until Blue was born,” revealed the “Empire State of Mind” rapper.

“There goes everything you need to know. This is a metaphor for our relationship,” he continued. “If she ever fell in the water and I couldn’t get her, I couldn’t even fathom that thought. I gotta learn how to swim. That’s it. That was the beginning of our relationship.”

During the conversation, Jay-Z also shared an anecdote about his daughter’s hilarious response to the news he’ll be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“I got the announcement, I was taking Blue to school, I was like, ‘This ain’t no celebration,'” he joked. “She walked away, I was like, ‘Yo, give me a kiss, I’m in the Hall of Fame!’ She’s like ‘Bye, dad.'”