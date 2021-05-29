Katy Perry‘s daughter is reaching new milestones!

The 36-year-old singer revealed that her and fiancé Orlando Bloom‘s 9-month-old daughter, Daisy Dove, is now on the move and has her first tooth.

“She’s crawling and she has one tooth,” the new mom shared during an interview on “On-Air with Ryan Seacrest” on Friday. “It’s barely poked through though.”

“Actually it’s kind of like one of my teeth,” she jokingly added. “I have pretty good teeth on the top but if you were to actually see my bottom teeth, they’re a little interesting, but I think that’s character.”

Earlier this month, a source told ET that Perry and Bloom are looking to find balance in their lives as working parents. The couple welcomed their daughter last summer.

“Katy and Orlando have been doing well. Katy loves being a mom, but also loves being a boss. She feels like a powerhouse right now and really on top of the world in terms of her career and motherhood. She’s so thrilled and excited about her Vegas residency,” the source said.

Perry is gearing up for her upcoming Las Vegas residency, while Bloom has a series of acting projects lined up, including season 2 of his fantasy series, “Carnival Row”, and the upcoming sci-fi film “Needle in a Timestack”.

“Orlando and Katy haven’t put too much pressure on wedding planning at the moment and are really just trying to balance out their career commitments and aspirations with parenthood, while also making sure they nurture their relationship,” the source added of the engaged pair.

Last month, Perry and Bloom’s ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, chatted about motherhood during an Instagram Live. Bloom and Kerr are parents to 10-year-old son, Flynn.

“It’s the best job. It’s the most fulfilling,” Perry expressed. “There was no feeling like the feeling when I had my daughter. That was like all the love I was ever searching for what like ‘Bam.'”

