Star of two of TV’s most popular series of the 1970s and ’80s, Gavin MacLeod has died at age 90.

MacLeod was known for his roles as writer Murray Slaughter on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and Captain Meryl Stubing on “The Love Boat”.

The sad news was confirmed by the actor’s nephew, Mark See; no cause of death was provided. According to TMZ, MacLeod’s death was not COVID-related, but he had reportedly been in and out of the hospital in recent months due to various illnesses.

MacLeod’s acting career spanned seven decades, from his screen debut in the 1958 film “I Want to Live” to his most recent credit, in the 2014 web series “The Comeback Kids.”

RELATED: Cloris Leachman’s Death Caused By A Stroke, Was Also Positive For COVID-19

On the big screen, MacLeod’s credits included such films as “Pork Chop Hill”, “Operation Petticoat”, “Twelve Hours to Kill” and the musical comedy “High Time”.

MacLeod’s biggest impact, however, was on television. In addition to appearing in 168 episode of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” (which ran from 1970 until 1977) and 250 episodes of “The Love Boat” (1977-’87), he was featured in dozens of TV series over the years.

MacLeod’s vast roster of credits includes such series as “Hawaii Five-O”, “Hogan’s Heroes”, “Perry Mason”, “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.”, “The Untouchables”, “The Andy Griffith Show”, “My Favorite Martian”, “The Big Valley”, “Charlie’s Angels”, “Murder, She Wrote”, “Oz”, “JAG”, “That ’70s Show”, “Touched by an Angel” and many more.

RELATED: Check Out The ‘Love Boat’ Reunion On ‘The Talk’

In recent years, MacLeod had devoted himself to promoting religious causes, telling the Washington Post in 2013 that his current role was as “ambassador for Christ.”

In an interview with TV Party, MacLeod admitted that interacting with the cavalcade of iconic movie stars who boarded “The Love Boat” over the years was a dream come true.

“God gave me this opportunity to meet these people who I had wanted to be like when I was a little boy, and here they are on my show,” he said. “I never stopped pinching myself!