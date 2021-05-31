Ed Sheeran is feeling better than ever.

Over the weekend, the singer appeared on BBC Radio 1, and he talked about deciding to get fit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s the first time I’ve been really healthy,” Sheeran said. “I’ve kind of stopped all the bad habit stuff in my life. Started exercising every day. I was eating like a takeaway every single day, and now I don’t eat takeaway every single day and it’s been good.”

He explained that he started focusing on his health after getting off his last tour.

“It just happened,” he said. “And because I wasn’t having chicken wings and two bottles of wine a night.”

Also on the show, the “Shape of You” singer revealed that wasn’t initially up for the part in Richard Curtis’ 2019 film “Yesterday”, revealing that both Chris Martin and Harry Styles came before him.

“They asked Chris Martin, he said no, they asked Harry Styles, he said no, and I was third choice,” Sheeran said.

“’Yesterday’ was funny though because Richard Curtis wrote it and he lives in Suffolk and he knows me and my wife very well. And If you look at that movie, the premise is a bloke who gets really, really, really famous ’round the world, and it’s a bit unbelievable that he got really, really famous ’round the world…[he] comes from Suffolk… so there are all these factors in it where I was like, has he sort of written this about me?” Sheeran continued.

“And I didn’t wanna ask, I didn’t wanna even think that. And then I got invited round Richard’s house with my wife…Richard’s talking to me about the film and he’s like, ‘We’re thinking of getting Chris Martin as the musical guy in the film,’ and I’m like, ‘Okay but… Suffolk, music…’” he added. “Anyway, they asked Chris Martin, he said no, they asked Harry Styles, he said no and I was third choice. That is 100 per cent true.”

Sheeran eventually got the part, playing a version of himself.

Director Danny Boyle previously told NME that Sheeran had a good humour about being teased in the script.

“He’s got a good sense of humour which he needed to have otherwise it could have been quite unpleasant,” Boyle said.

Finally, Sheeran also performed a live rendition of his single “Castle on the Hill”.