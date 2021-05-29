Ed Sheeran wasn’t the first choice for “Yesterday”.

The “Shape of You” singer wasn’t initially up for the part in Richard Curtis’ 2019 film, revealing that both Chris Martin and Harry Styles came before him.

“They asked Chris Martin, he said no, they asked Harry Styles, he said no, and I was third choice,” Sheeran said on BBC Radio 1’s “Kids Ask Difficult Questions”.

RELATED: Ed Sheeran Reveals Which Of His Songs Baby Daughter Lyra Most Likes

“’Yesterday’ was funny though because Richard Curtis wrote it and he lives in Suffolk and he knows me and my wife very well. And If you look at that movie, the premise is a bloke who gets really, really, really famous ’round the world, and it’s a bit unbelievable that he got really, really famous ’round the world…[he] comes from Suffolk… so there are all these factors in it where I was like, has he sort of written this about me?” Sheeran continued.

“And I didn’t wanna ask, I didn’t wanna even think that. And then I got invited round Richard’s house with my wife…Richard’s talking to me about the film and he’s like, ‘We’re thinking of getting Chris Martin as the musical guy in the film,’ and I’m like, ‘Okay but… Suffolk, music…’” he added. “Anyway, they asked Chris Martin, he said no, they asked Harry Styles, he said no and I was third choice. That is 100% true.”

RELATED: Ed Sheeran Gets Emotional As He Sings New Song Written For Late Friend Michael Gudinski At Memorial Service

Sheeran eventually got the part, playing a version of himself.

Director Danny Boyle previously told NME that Sheeran had a good humour about being teased in the script.

“He’s got a good sense of humour which he needed to have otherwise it could have been quite unpleasant,” Boyle said.