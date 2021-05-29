Josh Brolin is potty training his young daughter, and he’s using a unique tactic to do it.

In one of two photos he shared on Instagram, the “Avengers: Endgame” star is seen with his pants around his ankles as he sits on the tiny pink toilet belonging to his 2-year-old daughter Westlyn Reign, whom he shares with wife Kathryn Boyd.

“There’s nothing like the power of example (what to do and what not to do,” he wrote in the caption, with the part in brackets likely referring to the second photo, in which he’s seen sprawled out on the floor while the toddler looks on.

Brolin received a lot of response to his post, including comments from such celeb pals as Jason Momoa, Cindy Crawford, Orlando Bloom, “Avengers” co-star Jeremy Renner and more.