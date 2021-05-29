Matthew McConaughey is calling out anti-maskers in the run up to his potential bid to become the governor of Texas.

In a recent interview on OZY’s “The Carlos Watson Show”, the “Dallas Buyers Club” star said, “I’m not believing you’re really scared of this little cotton thing. I don’t really feel that takes away your identity and your freedom.”

RELATED: Bill Maher Rips Caitlyn Jenner, The Rock, Matthew McConaughey & Other Celebs Considering Politics

McConaughey further went on to explain how wearing masks can and will bring an end to the pandemic.

“This is a short-term inconvenience for long-term freedom,” he said. “There’s no data that says it’s not a good thing, no data that says it is harmful, let’s all take one for the team here.”

Carlos Watson asked McConaughey if he would find running for governor “challenging” or if he would get a “buzz.”

RELATED: Kate Hudson’s Reaction To Matthew McConaughey’s Possible Political Run Is Priceless

“Challenging, it would definitely be,” McConaughey said. “But I don’t know if that’s the ‘buzz.’ I’m not interested in going and putting a bunch of band-aids on that will be ripped off as soon as I’m out. I’m interested in building something that will last.”

McConaughey has yet to formally announce his run for governor, but has said he is giving it “honest consideration”.