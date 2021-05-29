Click to share this via email

Working from home required some creative solutions–something Julianne Moore knows all about.

While stopping by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, Moore said that they were living at their Long Island home during lockdown and they “all had one tiny space where we could work and that was the laundry room.”

It doubled as her husband’s office, a yoga studio, a homework room and where Moore recorded “Spirit Untamed”.

Recalling how production staff on the film would ask if she had a space that was “less echoey”, Moore added, “We would stuff towels under the doors and we would rotate in and out of there.”

Moore spoke about returning to horror films with “Lisey’s Story”.

Moore and Fallon also played a rousing round of “Mad Lib Theatre”.

With words like “Barack Obama”, “smashing”, “a** cheeks” and “fluffy” the dramatic scene was anything but.