“Blue’s Clues & You” is getting ready to celebrate Pride.

The animated kids’ show had enlisted the help of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Nina West.

trending at no. 10!! Thank you everyone for watching and sharing! pic.twitter.com/mpqIq0a8IM — Nina West (@NinaWest) May 29, 2021

In a video posted on Friday, a cartoon version of West leads a sing-a-long about LGBTQ+ families including non-binary children and households with two moms or two dads.

All the families in the video are made up of animals during a parade, waving rainbow flags. Words like “queer”, “trans” and “pan” are all used for the sing-a-long.

The reaction on social media has been overwhelming.

This children's cartoon segment has more queer representation than anything else out there and it is melting my cold gay heart 🥲🏳️‍🌈💜 pic.twitter.com/ppWns4UZEQ — Eugene Lee Yang (@EugeneLeeYang) May 29, 2021

Words cannot describe how happy this makes me. Blue’s Clues was my favorite as a kid, and I cannot believe that it would continue to be important to me as an adult. “And P is full of Pride!”

pic.twitter.com/8RlUZmq8E3 — Clark the Vampire Slayer (@clarksided) May 29, 2021

When Blue's Clues isn't afraid to use the word 'queer' pic.twitter.com/gicNa8EWyy — 🐾Silver 100% vaccinated🐾 (@silverfang09) May 29, 2021

i didn't have blue's clues kicking off pride month on my 2021 bingo card but here we are and here i am sobbing over it pic.twitter.com/vUs5xRUlmz — madi (@Mad_Dog_Madi) May 29, 2021