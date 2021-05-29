“Blue’s Clues & You” is getting ready to celebrate Pride.

The animated kids’ show had enlisted the help of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Nina West.

In a video posted on Friday, a cartoon version of West leads a sing-a-long about LGBTQ+ families including non-binary children and households with two moms or two dads.

All the families in the video are made up of animals during a parade, waving rainbow flags. Words like “queer”, “trans” and “pan” are all used for the sing-a-long.

The reaction on social media has been overwhelming.