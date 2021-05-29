Click to share this via email

B.J. Thomas has died at 78.

The five time Grammy award winner and Grammy Hall of Fame inductee died at his Arlington, Texas home on Saturday of stage four lung cancer complications.

From the breakout of his career in the 1960s, Thomas’ career spanned gospel, country and pop, selling over 70 million albums worldwide.

He is one of Billboard’s Top 50 Most Played Artists Over The Past 50 Years with hits like “Hooked On A Feeling”, “I Just Can’t Help Believing” and “Don’t Worry Baby”.

Other iconic songs include his cover of Hank Williams’ “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” and his Oscar winning “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head”.

“Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head” was first featured in “Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid” but has since appeared in many films including “Spider-Man 2” and “Forrest Gump”.

However, Thomas “was most proud of his family.”

He is survived by his wife of 53 years Gloria, their daughters, Paige Thomas, Nora Cloud and Erin Moore and four grandkids Nadia Cloud, Keira Cloud, Ruby Moore and Billy Joe Moore.

In lieu of flowers, in-memoriam donations will be accepted by Mission Arlington, Tarrant Area Food Bank, and the SPCA of Texas.