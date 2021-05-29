Willow Smith’s official music video for “Transparent Soul” with Travis Barker is here.

In the video, the Blink-182 drummer is part of Smith’s band in a dark club. Smith wanders the venue in the video, until she meets with a silver figure who follows her outside.

Earlier this month, Smith dropped the punk rock track, which draws inspiration from Paramore and Fall Out Boy, along with an alternative video for the song.

Smith also told Jimmy Fallon that a full album will be released this summer with “a lot of collaborations”.

One of those collabs being with Avril Lavinge.

“I am so grateful for this tune because it was created in such an introspective time (during the first couple months of quarantine). It was the song that proved to me that I needed to let go of the insecurities I had about making a project of this genre,” she said.