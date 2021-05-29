Click to share this via email

An unlikely candidate is weighing in on the “Mt. Rapmore” debate.

Earlier this week, Spotify’s RapCaviar posted a photo of the rap icon version of Mt. Rushmore, featuring Drake, Kendrick Lamar and J.Cole, asking fans who should take the fourth spot.

Now James Caan is throwing out his nomination.

“Future? End of tweet,” he wrote on Twitter.

Future? End of tweet https://t.co/iv5wOECEfV — James Caan (@James_Caan) May 28, 2021

“Well now I don’t know what to believe,” wrote one person.

“The Godfather” star responded, “Guy acts like I don’t have kids who play that stuff around here. End of tweet.”

Caan’s son Scott was previously in a rap group in the ’90s called The Whooliganz with The Alchemist. He went on to become an actor, including “Hawaii Five-0” and “Ocean’s Eleven”.

Guy acts like I don't have kids who play that stuff around here. End of tweet — James Caan (@James_Caan) May 28, 2021

LeBron James had also suggested Future, but Nicki Minaj had another idea.

“Never thought I’d get the opportunity to give you the alley oop. But you almost had it. It’s N I C K I…EMMMM I N A J!!!!!!!!!!!!!” she responded to James.