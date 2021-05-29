Future is not taking the high road.

The rapper had no problem dissing his ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey and her new boyfriend Michael B. Jordan in his new song “Maybach” with 42 Dugg.

Harvey and Future broke up in August 2020 after dating for a few months. Shortly later she was linked with the actor.

“Tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her,” Future raps. “One thing I never seen was a b**ch leave.”

He continues, “Must’ve forgot to tell her daddy she begged me not to leave/ Put baguettes on ya ankles damn near up to ya knees / She didn’t have a choice, but to go f**k a lame after me.”

Future is now dating Dess Dior.

Steve Harvey praised his daughter’s new relationship saying Jordan is the first boyfriend he approves of.

He also told Ellen DeGeneres, “But this guy, is such a good guy. He is one of the nicest guys. I’ve met his father. I’ve sat up late with him, we’ve talked for hours. I just can’t find nothing wrong with him.”