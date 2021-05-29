In a galaxy far, far away, there is a chance that John Boyega would return to the “Star Wars” franchise.

Boyega, who previously starred as Finn in “Star Wars: Episode VII The Force Awakens”, “Star Wars: Episode VIII The Last Jedi” and “Star Wars: Episode IX The Rise of Skywalker”, had said last year that he wouldn’t return.

“What I would say to Disney is do not bring out a black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side. It’s not good. I’ll say it straight up,” he said at the time.

Adding, “Nobody else in the cast had people saying they were going to boycott the movie because [they were in it]. Nobody else had the uproar and death threats sent to their Instagram DMs and social media, saying, ‘Black this and black that and you shouldn’t be a Stormtrooper.’ Nobody else had that experience. But yet people are surprised that I’m this way. That’s my frustration.”

Yet after year’s time, Boyega is naming the circumstance in which he would return, saying he is “open to the conversation.”