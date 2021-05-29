Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s divorce has just taken a turn.

The former football player is fighting to own half of Cavallari’s clothing and lifestyle brand Uncommon James both TMZ and Us Weekly have confirmed.

Culter says he should own half because it was started while they were married, but Cavallari is saying it was all her own money that launched it so he doesn’t have a claim.

The issue previously came up on “Very Cavallari” with the star saying, “He thinks he owns half of this company, and he does not. That is not on our non-existent prenup.”

In another episode, she sent Cutler in to help a few of her employees, saying “Jay already thinks he owns half the company, so by me letting him go in, I’m potentially creating a monster.”

Cutler had claimed he was working in shipping, IT and designing–a statement “The Hills” alum disagreed with.

After getting married in 2013, the two announced their divorce in 2020 and eventually agreed on 50/50 custody of their children Camden, 8, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5.

ET Canada has reached out to Cavallari for comment.