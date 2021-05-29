Could Regina King be the next “Superman” director? If the rumour is true, it would also be news to the Oscar winner.

King, who made her directorial debut with “One Night In Miami” was on “The Cross Connection” with Tiffany Cross who questioned her about the possibility.



“I’m curious, because this is a little bit of gossip. You’re rumoured to be on the short list to direct ‘Superman’. You and Barry Jenkins, both of your names have been thrown out there,” Cross said. “Anything you want to tell us? Is there any news you can break this morning about those conversations?”

“Tiffany, that is news to me. You have broke the news to me,” King said laughing. “A news break, live on MSNBC!”

Looking taken back, she added, “Yeah, no, I have not heard that until just now.”

A number of outlets have listed King as a possible director for “Superman” including The Hollywood Reporter who also listed Ryan Coogler, Steven Caple Jr., J.D. Dillard and Shaka King. According to the outlet, DC and Warner Bros. wants to hire a Black director as the film will focus on the first Black Superman.

The rumour comes as King is getting set to direct the Image Comics film adaptation of “Bitter Root” for Legendary.