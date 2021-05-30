Dame Judi enjoys going for a swim, and doesn’t feel the need to wear a bathing suit when she does.

That’s the revelation Dame Judi made on a recent appearance on the “That’s After Life” podcast, hosted by Dame Esther Rantzen and Adrian Mills.

“Well I do know the feeling of taking all your clothes off is just heaven isn’t it?” said Dench, 86, as reported by the Daily Mail.

“I had to do it in a film, ‘Langrishe, Go Down’, in a passionate scene with Jeremy Irons where she puts cream on her nipples and he licks it off,” she revealed, discussing her role in the 1978 BBC production.

“And after we did the scene, we came out and it was teatime and the caterers had made meringues,” she recalled. “That was very, very nice for us. Swimming naked is very good.”

While the “Shakespeare in Love” Oscar winner may enjoy skinny dipping, she’s no exhibitionist.

“I do that because we are lucky as we have a pool and you can quite happily do it sometimes if somebody isn’t going to come around suddenly,” she explained. “I don’t want to be caught at it.”