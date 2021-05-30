Cody Simpson’s romance with Miley Cyrus burned bright and fast, with the two ending their high-profile relationship in August 2020 after less than a year.

Simpson, 23, sat down for Australia’s “60 Minutes” to discuss his recent career change from singing to swimming, making headlines when he qualified for the Australian Olympic swimming trials in December.

At one point in the interview, Simpson was asked “what he was thinking” when he and Cyrus began dating.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Confirms She And Cody Simpson Have Split After Less Than A Year Of Dating

“I’d known her for a long time at that point,” he said, explaining he saw Cyrus “not like a mentor” but as “always a very hyper creative person.”

According to Simpson, “We went from being good friends, to just having a lot of the same friends, to being together for a while.”

Simpson insisted there was no bitterness involved in their breakup.

“Everything ended fairly amicably, and it was just one of those phases I guess,” he said. “You go through [it] and you learn a lot from it.”