Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia continues to churn out hit singles more than a year after its release, and the new head of her label believes this is only the beginning.

Recently hired Warner Records president Joe Kentish spoke to Variety about his new role, sharing his philosophy of helping artists find their voices.

“We pride ourselves on being an artist development label, but that doesn’t stop when you break record one. Artists have to constantly challenge themselves and try to evolve,” he explained, pointing to Future Nostalgia as an example.

“It’s ‘The Terminator’ of albums, it just cannot be stopped!” he said. “Every time we think it’s down, another single pops off in another territory or on another platform. And her work ethic is legendary. We use her as an example to other artists at the label and I know her management company, Tap Music, do the same.”

According to Kentish, Lipa is “already thinking” about her next album, which he said will be “something completely different” from Future Nostalgia.

“She was talking about album No. 3 when we barely had No. 2 done!” he said. “You’re half-expecting that she might want to take a break or go about things differently but she’s like ‘Right, what’s next?’ Her interests, her knowledge, her thirst to learn new things and to be in control of what she does just grows and grows. She’s taking time to fully realize the album conceptually, but her belief in herself and the belief that she can pull off something completely different and at scale has only grown.”