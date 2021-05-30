Arguably the strangest and most unanticipated response to “Friends: The Reunion” has been Twitter’s embrace of Matt LeBlanc — specifically, the manner in which he sat with his arms crossed.

One Twitter user remarked that LeBlanc resembled “your uncle at a wedding buying you too many beers and getting your name mixed up with your siblings while rolling his eyes lovingly at your aunt drunkenly flailing to ‘Dancing Queen’.”

Matt LeBlanc is your uncle at a wedding buying you too many beers and getting your name mixed up with your siblings while rolling his eyes lovingly at your aunt drunkenly flailing to Dancing Queen pic.twitter.com/RjxxIIX5RI — Gav (@miracleofsound) May 29, 2021

That eventually morphed from regular old uncle to Irish uncle, and the memes came fast and furious as Irish Twitter users adopted the former “Friends” star as Ireland’s favourite uncle.

"And sure, haven't you a big job in Dublin?" #mattleblanc pic.twitter.com/SIy1xti1vV — David T Corry (@DCorry1) May 29, 2021

Cmere to me what is it you’re studying now? Oh law right right very good ah jesus sure i’ll know who to ring so the next time i get myself into a bit of trouble!! pic.twitter.com/i0Nb8R6mzg — sophie 🇵🇸 (@lyonsteafan) May 29, 2021

You might throw on another pint there Tommy when you're ready pic.twitter.com/NtvG26oSsW — Conor Gallagher (@ConorGallaghe_r) May 29, 2021

‘And you paid for them jeans like that ya did, with all them holes already in them?’ pic.twitter.com/mpKFmuevfM — spochadóir (@spochadoir) May 29, 2021

Siri, please show me a picture of a Irish bachelor who says Minerals instead of soft drink, Eye Talian instead of Italian, has strong opinions about the hurling, won’t eat Lasagne without coleslaw and would be mighty craic at a wedding #mattleblanc pic.twitter.com/LmB788RCBQ — BiggerthanDavebutsmallerthanBigDave Dave (@LittleBigDaithi) May 29, 2021

Looking forward to the Monday Club nights returning some day.. 🍻#mattleblanc pic.twitter.com/zPYIs8GbO4 — Mr Quinlan 🍻🎤 (@QuinlansBar) May 30, 2021

Matt LeBlanc looks like the Dad on Christmas that is happy to see you open your gifts even though he doesn’t know what any of them are cos your Mum got them all pic.twitter.com/h0lM3CEqPi — Gem 🐸 (@gemmlarh) May 29, 2021

Engineering? And c'mere to me now would there be many other girls doing that or is it just you? pic.twitter.com/SrorTYushp — MJ #Free-Palestine (@goth__peach) May 29, 2021

You're joking! Sure I was only talking to him on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/9Fb9uEqUZq — Jamie (@FCTwenteBenson) May 29, 2021

Even the Dublin Airport and Irish “Bridgerton” star Nicola Coughlan got swept up in the meme spree.

Jaysus, I have to get up at 4am to collect the daughter from up above @DublinAirport. (Secretly, he’s more excited than the time he was on the Just a Minute Quiz.) #mattleblanc pic.twitter.com/xFcdtHmrrz — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) May 29, 2021

Matt LeBlanc is Irish, I don’t want to see any other nation trying to claim him, he’s from Tullamore, he drinks milk with his dinner — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) May 30, 2021

As many Twitter users pointed out, the memes were both hilarious and unabashedly affectionate.

Matt LeBlanc tearfully: But I’m an Actor! I live in Los Angeles! The People of Ireland: No. Your name is Paudie. You live in Roscommon. You love Pints and GAA and you’re everyone’s uncle now. — Conor 🇵🇸 (@Erne_Kid) May 29, 2021

In years to come Matt LeBlanc will be utterly perplexed at the role he played in the reunification of Ireland. — Sheamus #FreePalestine🇵🇸 (@CIndoctrinator) May 29, 2021

I just hope @Matt_LeBlanc sees the love on Irish Twitter for him these last 24 hours. Hilarious, but so warm too. — Philip O'Connor (@philipoconnor) May 29, 2021

Never has a childhood of growing up in rural Ireland better prepared me for something more than it’s prepared me for this Matt LeBlanc being your uncle meme — spochadóir (@spochadoir) May 29, 2021