Arguably the strangest and most unanticipated response to “Friends: The Reunion” has been Twitter’s embrace of Matt LeBlanc — specifically, the manner in which he sat with his arms crossed.

One Twitter user remarked that LeBlanc resembled “your uncle at a wedding buying you too many beers and getting your name mixed up with your siblings while rolling his eyes lovingly at your aunt drunkenly flailing to ‘Dancing Queen’.”

That eventually morphed from regular old uncle to Irish uncle, and the memes came fast and furious as Irish Twitter users adopted the former “Friends” star as Ireland’s favourite uncle.

Even the Dublin Airport and Irish “Bridgerton” star Nicola Coughlan got swept up in the meme spree.

As many Twitter users pointed out, the memes were both hilarious and unabashedly affectionate.