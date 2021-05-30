Jay-Z visited LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s talk show “The Shop: Uninterrupted” on Friday, participating in a roundtable that also include WNBA player Nneka Ogwumike, “The Shop” co-creator Paul Rivera and Bad Bunny.

During the conversation, Jay-Z reminisced about his friendship with DMX, who passed away last month at age 50.

According to the “Empire State of Mind” rapper, his “fondest memory of DMX” was when he served as the opening act for Jay-Z’s 1999 Hard Knock Life Tour.

“X is about to go on, and I want to see. X is going before me,” recalled Jay-Z of the moments before DMX hit the stage.

“And then he goes [growls], and the arena goes crazy. It’s deafening, and I’m like, ohhhhh s**t,” he said, still amazed at how he took the crowd on an emotional journey.

“First the guys are going crazy, now the girls are going crazy. And then he gets to the end, and he starts a prayer. And now they’re crying. The whole arena is crying!” Jay-Z said. “And they’re like… okay, now you go.”

Jay-Z also explained his decision to boycott the Grammys that year.

“We both came out that year, he didn’t even get nominated. He had two albums, two No. 1 albums in the same year. They didn’t even nominate him. I won that year, for Rap Album. So my first Grammy win, I wasn’t even in the building, because I boycotted it for him,” he said.

“So there was a competitive thing, but it was big love. He was so competitive with me, I never met a human being more competitive with me. Ever. Not even my big brother,” said Jay-Z of DMX.