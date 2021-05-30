Ed Sheeran is feeling the “Friends” love.

Fresh off the release of the HBO Max special “Friends: The Reunion”, the “Shape of You” singer teamed up with “Friends” alum Courteney Cox.

In a video posted on Instagram, Cox and Sheeran perform Monica and Ross’ choreographed dance from “The One With The Routine” which the siblings out on in an attempt to get attention to dance on a platform for the “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”. During the special, the dance was named as one of the favourite moments of the 10 seasons.

“Had a reunion of our own this weekend @courteneycoxofficial #theroutine #iknow #friends4eva #obviouslybetterthanross,” Sheeran captioned the impressive video.

Sheeran and Cox nearly pulled the dance off until the very end.

Cara Delevingne, who made a cameo in the special, commented with three red hearts.

The highly anticipated HBO Max reunion was finally released last week with Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.