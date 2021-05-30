Nicki Minaj is spending some quality time with her 8-month-old son.

In a video the “Bang Bang” rapper shared with her 138 million Instagram followers, her son is making his first attempts at walking while being held by his father, Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty.

“You trying to do all of that today?” Minaj can be heard off camera, while the baby tries to stand on his own.

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Shares Adorable Baby Pics Of Infant Son

“You’re not trying to do all of that today?” she joked, adding, “Am I bothering you? You had it?”

She then imitated her son, saying in a high baby voice, “Mama I had it, leave me alone already please. I don’t got time for all of that mama.”

Minaj’s post was met with an avalanche of sweet comments from fans and friends alike, including Normani, Tamar Braxton, 2 Chainz and Keke Palmer, who quipped, “I can’t wait to tell him his mom is Nicki Minaj.”