Raven-Symoné is sharing her weight loss journey.

The star took part in an Instagram Live session with wife Miranda Pearman-Maday on Saturday where she showed off her new look.

“Pounds down, pounds down. Check out the chin,” she said. “You see that chin? If you all watch ‘Raven’s Home’ literally right now, and then come on this live and see this joint, I got a whole different face going on. It’s a whole pounds down journey.”

RELATED: Raven-Symoné Opens Up About Being Body Shamed, Says Her 2013 Hiatus Helped Her With Her Sexuality: ‘I Had Time To Think For Myself’

Symoné added, “Just so you guys know, I am 28 lbs. down. I lost a s**t ton of weight.”

Pearman-Maday praised her saying, “You’re incredible honey. You’re doing so good.”

The “Cheetah Girls” star further explained that right now she is on a “48 hour fast.”

RELATED: Robin Roberts To Host ‘Turning The Tables’ Talk Series Featuring Raven-Symoné, Debbie Allen, Sofia Carson & More

Symoné will soon join Robin Roberts on her new Disney+ series “Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts” in an intimate conversation. The first season will debut on the streaming platform July 30.