Emma Stone and the cast of “Cruella” were interviewed by Variety’s senior culture and events editor Marc Malkin, who asked which other Disney villains they thought were deserving of a similar origin story.

Stone told Malkin she’d like to see the early days of Ursula from “The Little Mermaid”, who’s being played by Melissa McCarthy in Disney’s upcoming live-action version.

“She’s an octopus and the world you would get to live in, like Ursula’s parents and what happened there. You’ve never really seen a non-human Disney villain be explored in that way,” Stone said, spurring co-star Emma Thompson to offer a suggestion for how Ursula could have been traumatized as a youth.

“The parents keep giving her a shirt that only has four arms,” Thompson quipped. “They really mess her up with that from a very early age, so she’s constantly trying to fit two arms into each hole. That would really mess you up, wouldn’t it?”

Kirby Howell-Baptiste, who plays photojournalist and gossip columnist Maya in “Cruella”, agreed that an Ursula origin story would be interesting.

“I gotta know how Ursula came to be. Like, why is she so damn mean? But also I know that she’s misunderstood,” Howell-Baptiste said, also singling out Scar from “The Lion King” as another possible origin-story candidate.

“I think Scar has some deep-seated issues, and obviously his brother was clearly the favourite,” Howell-Baptiste said. “He’s not wrong on some things.”