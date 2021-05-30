Machine Gun Kelly welcomed a special guest on stage during Indy 500 weekend.

The rockstar was performing during Barstool Sports’ party when he pulled Megan Fox up much to the delight of the crowd.

Kelly took a puff of a cigarette before handing it to the actress as he started to sing “I Think I’m Okay”. Fox looked on admiringly and gently kissed him on the arm.

RELATED: Machine Gun Kelly Tells Ellen About The Time He Searched Megan Fox’s House With A Gun To Protect Her

“She came out after everyone was chanting ‘Megan’ for some time,” someone at the concert told E! News. “Then she did stay on the stage in the background for the whole song.”

Kelly and Fox met in early 2020 on the set of “Midnight In The Switch Grass” and quickly hit it off. By May of that year the two were a couple as she appeared in his sexy music video for “Bloody Valentine”.

RELATED: Megan Fox Opens Up About The ‘Weird Pressure’ Of Being A Working Mother: ‘Hollywood Is Not Adapted To Women’

They have been going strong ever since including recent appearances at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards and the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.