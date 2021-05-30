Amber Heard’s lawyer says the actress is not being investigated by the LAPD.

The “Aquaman” star’s lawyer said the Los Angeles Police Department is not looking into if she faked injuries during an alleged altercation between herself and ex-husband Johnny Depp during a hearing in his case against her.

RELATED: Amber Heard Is Truly Struggling In Her ‘Justice League’ Costume

“The statute of limitations for perjury in California is three years and has long since expired, so an investigation, much less charges, much less a conviction, much less jail time, are impossibilities,” her lawyer said in a private hearing as per RadarOnline on Friday.

Heard’s lawyer has requested a motion to dismiss Depp’s case against her.

She also told the court that the LAPD have “repeatedly denied there’s any investigation of Amber Heard” and that the department “does not even investigate perjury ever.” The police department has confirmed the statement to the publication.

Heard’s attorney said that if the lawsuit would continue, it would bring more emotional distress to the actress, as well a huge financial blow to both parties with each spending $20 million on legal fees.

RELATED: Johnny Depp Wants To Depose Elon Musk In His $50M Defamation Lawsuit Against Ex-Wife Amber Heard

After Heard testified against Depp in his defamation case against the British tabloid The Sun, Heard went on to publish an op-ed in The Washington Post detailing the alleged abuse she endured during her relationship with Depp. He sued her for defamation.

Depp and Heard met in 2011 on the set of “The Rum Diary”. They were married in 2015 before finalizing their divorce in 2017.