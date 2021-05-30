Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

“A Quiet Place Part II” is a box office hit and Amy Schumer knows why.

Schumer posted a picture from the movie saying how she “loved every second” before teasing “although I’ve said for a long time I think Emily [Blunt] and John [Krasinski] have a pretend marriage for publicity.”

RELATED: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Jokes He Watched ‘A Quiet Place’ With His Daughters

John Krasinski, who wrote and directed the film, which stars his wife, Emily Blunt, joked, “Thank you Amy!… for blowing up our whole marriage spot.”

Fake marriage or not, Blunt and Krasinski are a golden pair with their film bringing in $48 million for opening weekend over the Memorial Day weekend. A record for pandemic releases.

The original 2018 movie ended up bringing in $341 million.

Krasinski surprised fans at special screenings in Miami, Austin, Houston, Ohio and California.

RELATED: New Trailer For ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Arrives As John Krasinski And Emily Blunt Encourage People To Return To Cinemas

“A Quiet Place” was nominated for numerous awards, winning the Critics’ Choice for Best Sci-Fi/Horror movie and Best Support Actress at the SAG Awards for Blunt.